Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health has issued a warning about the health risks associated with red and black matka clay pots, following a viral video that sparked public concern. The video, which has been viewed over 2 million times on social media, claims that black matka pots release harmful substances when heated, while red matkas are safer. The debate has gained traction in Lagos, where many households use these traditional pots for cooking and storing water.

Health Concerns and Public Reaction

The viral video, shared by a local health advocate, claims that black matka pots contain heavy metals that can leach into food and water when heated. This has raised alarms among residents in Lagos, where matka pots are commonly used for boiling water and cooking traditional dishes. The video also highlights that red matkas, made from a different type of clay, are less likely to release toxins.

health-medicine · Nigeria’s Ministry Warns on Red and Black Matka Health Risks

Dr. Amina Yusuf, a public health officer in Lagos, confirmed that the Ministry is reviewing the claims. “We are not dismissing the concerns raised by the video, but we need to verify the data before issuing official recommendations,” she said. The Ministry has urged the public to continue using matka pots but to ensure they are sourced from reputable suppliers and not exposed to high heat for extended periods.

Traditional Use and Cultural Significance

Matka pots have been used in Nigeria for generations, particularly in rural areas and among lower-income households. These pots are valued for their ability to keep water cool and their affordability. However, the recent debate has sparked a re-evaluation of their safety, especially in urban centers like Lagos, where access to modern kitchenware is more common.

Many Nigerians, especially those in the south, use red matka pots for making traditional beverages like kola nut tea and herbal infusions. The viral video suggested that the red color indicates a purer clay composition, which is safer for long-term use. This has led to increased demand for red matkas in local markets, with some sellers reporting a 30% rise in sales since the video went viral.

Regulatory Response and Next Steps

The Federal Road Safety Authority (FRSA) has also weighed in, calling for stricter quality control measures for matka pots sold in the country. “We are working with local manufacturers to ensure that all clay pots meet safety standards,” said FRSA spokesperson Chidi Okoro. The agency plans to conduct tests on both red and black matkas in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has announced that it will hold a public forum in Lagos this month to address concerns and provide guidance on safe matka use. The forum will include presentations from environmental scientists, health officials, and local artisans who have been making matka pots for decades.

Consumer Advice and Market Trends

Consumers are advised to:

Buy matka pots from trusted local suppliers

Avoid using black matkas for boiling water or acidic foods

Clean pots regularly with natural ingredients like lemon or vinegar

Market vendors in Lagos have also started labeling their products more clearly, with some selling “safe” red matkas at a premium price. In the Ojota market, one seller reported that his red matka sales have doubled since the video was shared. “People are more cautious now, and they want to know where their pots come from,” he said.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch Next

The Ministry of Health is expected to release its findings on matka safety by the end of the month. If the research confirms the video’s claims, new regulations may be introduced to restrict the sale of black matka pots. In the meantime, health officials are urging Nigerians to remain informed and make choices that prioritize their well-being.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about nigerias ministry warns on red and black matka health risks? Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health has issued a warning about the health risks associated with red and black matka clay pots, following a viral video that sparked public concern. Why does this matter for health-medicine? The debate has gained traction in Lagos, where many households use these traditional pots for cooking and storing water. What are the key facts about nigerias ministry warns on red and black matka health risks? This has raised alarms among residents in Lagos, where matka pots are commonly used for boiling water and cooking traditional dishes.

Editorial Opinion The viral video suggested that the red color indicates a purer clay composition, which is safer for long-term use. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has announced that it will hold a public forum in Lagos this month to address concerns and provide guidance on safe matka use. — panapress.org Editorial Team