Nigeria’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has issued a public warning after multiple citizens reported receiving fraudulent SMS messages demanding payments in the name of SNS24, a health-related service. The scam, first identified in Lagos, has raised concerns over cybersecurity and the protection of public health systems. The NHIS has urged citizens to verify all communications before making any payments, as the fake messages mimic official templates to deceive users.

How the Scam Operates

The fraudulent messages typically arrive as text alerts claiming to be from SNS24, a digital platform offering health insurance and medical assistance. They often include urgent calls to action, such as “Your account will be suspended unless you pay N5,000 within 24 hours.” These messages are sent from unknown numbers and often contain links to fake websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

economy-business · Nigeria Warns Against SMS Scams Targeting SNS24 Users

According to the NHIS, the scam has been reported in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, with over 300 cases logged in the past two weeks. The agency has confirmed that SNS24 does not send unsolicited payments requests via SMS. “We are working with telecom providers to block the numbers involved,” said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a senior official at the NHIS.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats in Nigeria

The scam reflects a broader trend of cybercrime in Nigeria, where digital adoption is growing rapidly but regulatory frameworks remain underdeveloped. A 2023 report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) found that over 1.2 million cybercrime complaints were filed in the previous year, with SMS fraud accounting for 35% of all cases. Experts warn that as more Nigerians use digital services, the risk of such scams will increase unless stronger safeguards are in place.

“These scams exploit the trust people place in official institutions,” said Dr. Chidi Nwosu, a cybersecurity researcher at the University of Ibadan. “The government must invest more in public awareness and digital literacy to prevent such fraud.”

Impact on Public Health Initiatives

The rise of these scams threatens to undermine public trust in Nigeria’s health insurance systems, which are critical to achieving the country’s health development goals. SNS24, launched in 2021, aims to expand access to affordable healthcare for millions of Nigerians. However, the recent fraud incidents risk deterring users from engaging with the platform, slowing progress toward universal health coverage.

“This is a major setback,” said Dr. Amina Musa, a public health advocate. “If people lose trust in digital health services, it will be harder to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals related to health and well-being.”

Steps to Protect Yourself

The NHIS has provided a list of steps for citizens to avoid falling victim to these scams. These include: verifying the source of any payment request, avoiding clicking on suspicious links, and reporting suspicious messages to the NHIS helpline at 0800-700-7000. The agency has also launched a campaign in Lagos and Abuja to educate citizens on identifying and reporting fraud.

Additionally, the NCC has begun blocking the numbers used in the scams and is working with banks to flag suspicious transactions. “We are taking this seriously,” said NCC Director General Umar Bello. “We will not allow cybercriminals to exploit our citizens.”

Public Awareness Campaigns

To combat the spread of these scams, the NHIS and NCC have partnered with local community leaders to launch awareness campaigns in high-risk areas. These efforts include workshops in Lagos and Kano, where residents are taught how to spot fake messages and report them. The goal is to reduce the number of victims by increasing public knowledge of cyber threats.

“We need to empower people to protect themselves,” said Dr. Adeyemi. “This is not just about technology—it’s about building a safer digital environment for everyone.”

What to Watch Next

As the NHIS and NCC continue their crackdown on the scam, the next few weeks will be critical. The government plans to roll out a national cybersecurity awareness campaign in October, which will include radio broadcasts, social media outreach, and school programs. Meanwhile, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. The outcome of these efforts could set a precedent for how Nigeria tackles digital fraud in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about nigeria warns against sms scams targeting sns24 users? Nigeria’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has issued a public warning after multiple citizens reported receiving fraudulent SMS messages demanding payments in the name of SNS24, a health-related service. Why does this matter for economy-business? The NHIS has urged citizens to verify all communications before making any payments, as the fake messages mimic official templates to deceive users. What are the key facts about nigeria warns against sms scams targeting sns24 users? They often include urgent calls to action, such as “Your account will be suspended unless you pay N5,000 within 24 hours.” These messages are sent from unknown numbers and often contain links to fake websites designed to steal personal and financial

Editorial Opinion “This is not just about technology—it’s about building a safer digital environment for everyone.” What to Watch Next As the NHIS and NCC continue their crackdown on the scam, the next few weeks will be critical. SNS24, launched in 2021, aims to expand access to affordable healthcare for millions of Nigerians. — panapress.org Editorial Team