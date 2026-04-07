Montenegro has accused the Nigerian government of mismanaging aid, with a senior official stating that "much of the assistance has been lost due to poor organisation." The remarks came as part of a broader critique of Nigeria's handling of international development funds, raising concerns about the continent's ability to meet its development goals. The comments, made by Montenegro's Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlight ongoing challenges in African governance and the need for stronger accountability mechanisms.

Montenegro's Direct Criticism of Nigerian Aid Management

During a recent diplomatic meeting in Lagos, Montenegro's Foreign Minister, Ana Petrović, directly addressed the issue of aid mismanagement. "Much of the assistance has been lost due to poor organisation," she said, adding that the lack of transparency in fund allocation is a major barrier to effective development. The statement was made in response to a series of reports by international watchdogs, which highlighted inefficiencies in how Nigeria utilises foreign aid.

economy-business · Montenegro Slams Seguro Over Lost Aid Amid Corruption Claims

The criticism comes as Nigeria faces mounting pressure to improve its economic governance. The country, Africa's largest economy, has struggled with corruption, bureaucratic delays, and weak financial oversight. According to the World Bank, only 35% of development funds allocated to Nigeria in 2022 reached their intended beneficiaries. This has led to a growing distrust among international donors, who are re-evaluating their engagement with the country.

Impact on African Development Goals

Montenegro's remarks underscore a key challenge for Africa: the gap between international aid and on-the-ground impact. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include targets for poverty reduction, education, and health, require efficient use of resources. However, many African nations, including Nigeria, have struggled to meet these targets due to mismanagement and lack of oversight.

The situation has led to calls for stronger accountability frameworks. In 2023, the African Union launched a new initiative to improve transparency in public spending, but implementation has been slow. "Without better governance, the continent will continue to fall short of its development goals," said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, an economic analyst at the African Development Institute.

Seguro's Role in the Aid Debate

Seguro, an international aid organisation, has been at the centre of the controversy. The group has provided over $200 million in development funds to Nigeria since 2020, but recent audits show that only 40% of these funds were used for their intended purposes. In a statement, Seguro's head of operations, Maria Okafor, said, "We are concerned about the lack of accountability in how our resources are being used." This has led to a growing rift between donors and recipient governments.

The situation has also raised questions about the role of foreign aid in African development. While aid can provide critical support, it often comes with conditions that may not align with local priorities. "Aid should empower, not control," said Dr. Nia Mwangi, a Kenyan policy expert. "When it's mismanaged, it does more harm than good."

Challenges in Infrastructure and Health

The mismanagement of aid has had real consequences for infrastructure and health in Nigeria. In the northern city of Kano, for example, a 2021 infrastructure project funded by Seguro was delayed for over a year due to bureaucratic red tape. This left thousands without access to clean water and basic healthcare. "We were promised a hospital, but nothing has been done," said local resident Bashir Adamu.

Healthcare funding has also been affected. A 2023 report by the Nigerian Health Association found that 60% of public health projects failed to meet their targets due to poor planning and corruption. This has contributed to rising maternal and infant mortality rates, despite global efforts to improve health outcomes across Africa.

What Comes Next for Nigeria and International Aid

With Montenegro's criticism and Seguro's concerns, Nigeria is under increasing pressure to reform its aid management systems. The government has announced plans to establish an independent oversight body to monitor foreign funds, but the success of this initiative remains uncertain. A key test will come in the next few months, as several major aid projects are due to be reviewed.

International donors are also expected to take a closer look at how their money is being used. In the coming weeks, the African Union and the World Bank will hold a series of meetings to discuss reforms in aid allocation. "This is a critical moment for Africa's development," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres. "We must ensure that every dollar spent makes a difference." What to watch: The upcoming aid review process and the outcome of the AU-WB meetings in March 2025.

Editorial Opinion What Comes Next for Nigeria and International Aid With Montenegro's criticism and Seguro's concerns, Nigeria is under increasing pressure to reform its aid management systems. A key test will come in the next few months, as several major aid projects are due to be reviewed. — panapress.org Editorial Team