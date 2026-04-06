The Sharma Law Firm has expanded its legal services to include specialized representation for pedestrian accident victims in Lagos, Nigeria. This move comes amid growing concerns over road safety in the country’s largest city, where traffic accidents claim hundreds of lives annually. The firm, known for its work in personal injury law, has partnered with local authorities to provide free legal consultations for those injured in road incidents. The initiative aims to improve access to justice for vulnerable road users, a key component of Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Legal Expansion Reflects Growing Road Safety Concerns

Lagos, a city with over 20 million residents, has long struggled with poor infrastructure and traffic congestion. In 2023, the Lagos State Government reported over 5,000 road accidents, many involving pedestrians. The Sharma Law Firm’s expansion is a response to this crisis, offering legal aid to victims who often lack the resources to navigate Nigeria’s complex judicial system. The firm’s lead attorney, Adebayo Johnson, emphasized that the move aligns with the SDGs, particularly Goal 3 on health and Goal 11 on sustainable cities. “Many pedestrians, especially in low-income areas, are unable to seek justice due to financial or legal barriers,” he said.

health-medicine · Sharma Law Firm Expands Pedestrian Accident Support in Lagos

The firm’s new initiative includes mobile legal clinics in high-risk areas such as Apapa, Ojota, and Ikeja. These clinics will provide on-the-spot legal advice and connect victims with medical and rehabilitation services. The partnership with Lagos State’s Ministry of Justice is a critical step in ensuring that legal support reaches those most in need. “This is not just about legal representation; it’s about protecting the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Dr. Ngozi Okonkwo, a public health official with the ministry.

Impact on Nigeria’s Development Goals

The expansion of legal support for pedestrians is part of a broader push to improve urban safety and health outcomes in Nigeria. Road accidents are a leading cause of preventable deaths, particularly among children and the elderly. By addressing this issue, the Sharma Law Firm is contributing to the national effort to reduce traffic fatalities and improve public health. According to the World Health Organization, road traffic injuries are the eighth leading cause of death in Nigeria, with pedestrians accounting for a significant share of these incidents.

Experts say that legal aid is a vital tool in achieving the SDGs. “Without proper legal support, victims cannot hold negligent parties accountable, which perpetuates the cycle of road violence,” said Dr. Chidi Nwosu, a transportation policy analyst. “This initiative is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to improve infrastructure and enforcement.”

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite the progress, challenges remain. Many areas in Lagos lack proper sidewalks and traffic management systems, making it difficult for pedestrians to stay safe. The state government has announced plans to invest $50 million in road safety upgrades, including new crosswalks and speed limit enforcement. However, implementation has been slow, and many residents remain skeptical. “We need more than just legal support; we need real infrastructure changes,” said local resident Amaka Ejike.

The Sharma Law Firm’s initiative also highlights the role of private sector involvement in public health and safety. By bridging the gap between legal services and community needs, the firm is setting a precedent for other organizations to follow. “This is a model that could be replicated across Africa, where road safety is a major issue,” said Dr. Nwosu. “If more firms take this approach, we can make a real difference.”

Legal Support and Public Awareness

The firm’s efforts also include public awareness campaigns to educate pedestrians on their rights and how to report unsafe conditions. These campaigns, launched in partnership with Lagos State’s Department of Transportation, will use social media, radio, and community outreach to reach a wider audience. “Awareness is the first step in preventing accidents,” said Johnson. “We want people to know their rights and how to protect themselves.”

The campaigns will focus on areas with the highest accident rates, such as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Lekki-Epe Expressway. These routes see heavy traffic, particularly during peak hours, and are often cited as dangerous for pedestrians. The firm plans to distribute informational brochures and conduct workshops in local schools and community centers.

Looking Ahead: A Call for Continued Action

As the Sharma Law Firm’s initiative gains traction, the next step is to expand its reach beyond Lagos. The firm has expressed interest in replicating its model in other Nigerian cities, including Abuja and Port Harcourt, where similar road safety challenges exist. However, success will depend on continued government support and public engagement. “This is just the beginning,” said Johnson. “We need to keep pushing for better infrastructure, stronger laws, and more legal aid for those who need it most.”

Readers should watch for upcoming announcements from the firm and the Lagos State Government on the expansion of legal clinics and road safety projects. The coming months will be critical in determining whether this initiative leads to lasting change for pedestrians across Nigeria.

Editorial Opinion The Sharma Law Firm’s initiative also highlights the role of private sector involvement in public health and safety. “This is a model that could be replicated across Africa, where road safety is a major issue,” said Dr. — panapress.org Editorial Team