Portugal's traditional religious practice of Compasso pascal, where priests visit homes during Holy Week, has sparked unexpected discussions in Nigeria. The custom, which dates back centuries, has been highlighted by the Catholic Church in Lagos as a potential model for fostering community engagement in a nation grappling with social fragmentation. The initiative, launched in February 2024, involves over 200 parishes across the country, with local priests visiting more than 10,000 households in the first month alone.

Compasso pascal: A Ritual with Deep Roots

The Compasso pascal, or "Pascal Compass," is a centuries-old tradition in Portugal where priests conduct home visits to bless families and offer spiritual guidance. The practice, rooted in medieval Christian customs, was revived in the 19th century as a way to strengthen religious bonds during the Lenten season. In Nigeria, the initiative was introduced by the Catholic Church in Lagos under the leadership of Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, who sees it as a means to bridge the gap between faith and community life.

economy-business · Portugal's Compasso Tradition Sparks Debate in Nigeria

“This is not just about religion,” Kukah said in a recent interview. “It's about creating a sense of belonging in a society where many feel disconnected.” The first wave of visits, which took place in February, covered parts of Lagos, Ibadan, and Abuja. Over 10,000 households were visited, with priests distributing holy water and offering prayers for health and safety.

Why It Matters in Nigeria

The Compasso pascal initiative comes at a time when Nigeria faces multiple developmental challenges, including rising crime rates, poor infrastructure, and weak governance. The Catholic Church, one of the largest religious institutions in the country, has long been seen as a stabilizing force. By bringing priests into homes, the church aims to build trust and encourage civic participation, aligning with broader African development goals that emphasize community-driven solutions.

Experts note that religious institutions play a critical role in social development across Africa. According to a 2023 report by the African Development Bank, 70% of Nigerians rely on religious organizations for social services, including education and health care. The Compasso pascal initiative could be a step toward leveraging these networks for broader impact.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its positive intent, the Compasso pascal project faces logistical and cultural hurdles. Nigeria’s vast size and uneven infrastructure make it difficult to reach remote areas. In some regions, such as Kano and Kaduna, where religious tensions have historically been high, the initiative has drawn mixed reactions. While some see it as a welcome effort, others question its effectiveness in addressing deeper societal issues.

“We need more than home visits,” said Dr. Amina Yusuf, a policy analyst at the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research. “The government must step in with concrete policies on education, health, and security.” Still, the church remains optimistic. “This is just the beginning,” said Father Peter Okafor, one of the priests leading the initiative in Lagos. “We hope to expand to other states in the coming months.”

What to Watch Next

The next phase of the Compasso pascal initiative is set to begin in April, with plans to extend the home visits to 15 additional states. The Catholic Church has also announced a partnership with the Lagos State Government to integrate the program with local health and education services. This collaboration could serve as a blueprint for other regions, demonstrating how faith-based organizations can contribute to national development goals.

As the initiative progresses, observers will be watching to see if it leads to measurable improvements in community engagement and social cohesion. With Nigeria’s population expected to surpass 250 million by 2030, the need for inclusive, community-driven development has never been more urgent.

Editorial Opinion The Compasso pascal initiative could be a step toward leveraging these networks for broader impact. Amina Yusuf, a policy analyst at the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research. — panapress.org Editorial Team