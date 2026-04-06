Nigeria’s music industry has been thrown into a frenzy after a long-lost 1990s track by the late artist GB resurfaced online, sparking a debate over digital rights and cultural preservation. The track, titled “Voiceless One,” had been thought lost for over two decades, but its sudden appearance on a popular streaming platform has raised questions about ownership, copyright, and the future of African music archives. The re-emergence has also reignited interest in GB’s legacy, a musician whose work shaped the country’s Afrobeat scene in the 1980s and 1990s.

How the Lost Track Resurfaced

The track was first discovered by a music archivist in Lagos, who stumbled upon a dusty cassette tape in the archives of the National Museum of Nigerian Music. The tape, labeled with faded handwriting, contained a raw, unpolished version of “Voiceless One,” a song that had been widely discussed in music circles but never officially released. The archivist, Dr. Amina Yusuf, confirmed the track’s authenticity after cross-referencing it with old interviews and studio logs. “This isn’t just a song — it’s a piece of our cultural history,” she said.

economy-business · Nigeria's Lost Track Resurfaces — Digital Rights Debate Ignites

The track was uploaded to the streaming platform SoundWave in early July, where it quickly gained traction, amassing over 500,000 plays in just 10 days. The sudden popularity has led to calls for a formal re-release, with fans demanding that the rights to the track be properly managed. However, legal experts warn that without clear ownership documentation, the track could face legal challenges.

Impact on Nigeria’s Music Industry

The re-emergence of “Voiceless One” highlights a broader issue in Nigeria’s music sector — the lack of proper archiving and digital rights management. According to a 2023 report by the Nigerian Music Rights Association (NMRA), over 60% of pre-2000 recordings are either lost or unregistered. This has led to disputes over royalties and ownership, particularly as digital platforms continue to expand their reach.

GB, whose real name was Gabriel Bello, was a pioneering figure in Nigerian music. His work in the 1980s helped shape the Afrobeat genre, blending traditional rhythms with modern instrumentation. Despite his influence, many of his early works were never officially released, making the discovery of “Voiceless One” a significant cultural moment. “This track is a reminder of how much we’ve lost,” said music historian Dr. Chidi Okoro. “We need to protect our legacy before it disappears forever.”

The Role of Digital Platforms

SoundWave, the platform where the track was uploaded, has faced criticism for not verifying the authenticity of the content before making it available. The company’s CEO, Nia Okafor, responded by stating that they are working with the NMRA to ensure proper rights management. “We want to support artists and their legacies, but we also have to respect legal frameworks,” she said.

The incident has also sparked a conversation about the role of digital platforms in preserving African music. With over 80 million active users in Nigeria alone, platforms like SoundWave and Boomplay play a crucial role in shaping public access to music. However, without stronger oversight, there is a risk of cultural content being mismanaged or lost again.

Challenges in Cultural Preservation

One of the key challenges in preserving African music is the lack of centralized archives. Unlike in the West, where major institutions like the Library of Congress maintain extensive collections, Nigeria’s music archives are often fragmented and underfunded. The National Museum of Nigerian Music, where the tape was found, has limited resources for digitizing and cataloging older recordings.

Another issue is the legal framework surrounding music rights. Many pre-2000 recordings were not registered with copyright offices, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation. This has led to a gray area where artists and their families struggle to claim royalties or control how their work is used.

What’s Next for GB’s Legacy?

As the debate over “Voiceless One” continues, the NMRA is pushing for a formal re-release of the track. They are also advocating for better legal protections for pre-2000 recordings. “We need a national music archive that can properly preserve and manage our cultural heritage,” said NMRA Director, Chidi Nwosu.

Meanwhile, fans are calling for a commemorative event to celebrate GB’s contributions to Nigerian music. Organizers are planning a virtual concert in August, featuring tributes from contemporary artists. The event is expected to draw thousands of listeners, highlighting the enduring influence of GB’s work.

The re-emergence of “Voiceless One” is more than just a musical rediscovery — it is a call to action. As Nigeria continues to develop its creative industries, the story of GB and his lost track serves as a reminder of the importance of cultural preservation. With the right policies and investments, African music can not only be preserved but also celebrated on a global scale.

Editorial Opinion Challenges in Cultural Preservation One of the key challenges in preserving African music is the lack of centralized archives. Unlike in the West, where major institutions like the Library of Congress maintain extensive collections, Nigeria’s music archives are often fragmented and underfunded. — panapress.org Editorial Team