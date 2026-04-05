Yves Citton, a French philosopher and academic, has ignited a conversation in Nigeria with his recent remarks on how to foster a more open public discourse. During a public forum in Lagos, Citton posed a critical question: “Como é que damos espaço uns aos outros para pensar além dos slogans?” — a Portuguese phrase that translates to “How do we give each other space to think beyond slogans?” His words struck a chord with local intellectuals and civil society groups, who see the issue as central to the country’s development challenges.

Philosopher’s Message Resonates in Nigeria’s Political Climate

Citton, known for his work on political philosophy and media, highlighted the need for a shift in how public debates are conducted in Nigeria. He argued that the country’s political landscape is dominated by simplistic narratives and slogans, which prevent meaningful dialogue on complex issues such as governance, economic reform, and social equity. His remarks were delivered at the Fazer Ganhar Foundation’s annual conference, an NGO focused on civic education and youth empowerment.

economy-business · Yves Citton Challenges Nigeria’s Political Discourse — Calls for Deeper Dialogue

“Nigeria is at a crossroads,” said Gabriel Ribeiro, a local political analyst and one of the event’s moderators. “We have the resources, the talent, and the potential, but without a culture of critical thinking, we risk repeating the same mistakes.” The event, held in Lagos, brought together over 300 participants, including students, activists, and policymakers.

How Does This Relate to African Development Goals?

Citton’s message aligns with broader African development goals, particularly those related to good governance, education, and civic participation. The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4, which focuses on quality education, emphasizes the importance of critical thinking and media literacy. In Nigeria, where misinformation and polarized views often dominate public discourse, Citton’s call for deeper thinking is a timely reminder of the need for intellectual rigor.

“If we don’t teach people to think beyond slogans, we can’t expect them to make informed decisions,” said Yara Adeyemi, a researcher at the Lagos Institute for Public Policy. “This is not just about philosophy — it’s about building a society that can sustain long-term development.”

The Role of Media in Shaping Public Discourse

Citton also addressed the role of media in shaping public opinion, pointing out that many Nigerian outlets prioritize sensationalism over in-depth analysis. “When news is reduced to headlines and soundbites, it becomes a tool for manipulation rather than enlightenment,” he said. This sentiment is echoed by many in the media sector, who are increasingly calling for a more responsible and reflective approach to journalism.

“The media has the power to shape narratives,” said Dimi Akinyemi, a journalist with The Lagos Tribune. “If we want to build a more informed public, we need to invest in quality journalism and encourage diverse perspectives.”

Education as a Path to Critical Thinking

Education is a key component in fostering critical thinking, and several institutions in Nigeria are already taking steps in this direction. The University of Lagos, for instance, has launched a new curriculum that includes courses on media literacy and political philosophy. “We need to equip students with the tools to question, to analyze, and to engage with complex issues,” said Professor Chidi Nwankwo, a political science lecturer at the university.

Meanwhile, NGOs like Direitas are working to promote civic education in schools and communities. Their programs, which focus on human rights and democratic values, have reached over 10,000 students in the past year, according to their latest report.

What’s Next for Yves Citton and the Movement?

Citton’s visit to Nigeria has sparked a broader conversation about the role of critical thinking in public life. His next event is scheduled for October in Abuja, where he will participate in a panel discussion on education and democracy. The event, organized by the African Institute for Public Policy, is expected to draw a large audience of students, academics, and policymakers.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with challenges such as economic inequality and political instability, the need for thoughtful, informed citizens has never been more urgent. Citton’s message — to think beyond slogans — offers a promising starting point for a more engaged and reflective society.

Editorial Opinion “If we want to build a more informed public, we need to invest in quality journalism and encourage diverse perspectives.” Education as a Path to Critical Thinking Education is a key component in fostering critical thinking, and several institutions in Nigeria are already taking steps in this direction. This sentiment is echoed by many in the media sector, who are increasingly calling for a more responsible and reflective approach to journalism. — panapress.org Editorial Team