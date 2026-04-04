Mihir Ahuja, a prominent Indian entrepreneur, has announced a $10 million investment in Maa Ka Sum, a Nigerian agri-tech startup aiming to revolutionise the country’s food supply chain. The funding, disclosed on 15 May 2025, is part of a broader strategy to address food insecurity and improve agricultural productivity across West Africa. The move comes as Nigeria faces persistent challenges in food distribution, with over 13 million people facing acute hunger, according to the United Nations.

Agri-Tech Innovation in Nigeria’s Food System

Maa Ka Sum, founded in 2021 by Nigerian tech entrepreneur Chidi Nwosu, uses blockchain technology to connect smallholder farmers directly with urban markets. The company’s platform reduces middlemen, lowers food costs, and ensures transparency in transactions. Ahuja’s investment will accelerate the expansion of Maa Ka Sum to 15 states by 2026, with a focus on the north-east, where food insecurity is most severe.

economy-business · Mihir Ahuja Invests $10m in Maa Ka Sum to Boost Nigeria's Agri-Tech Sector

The company’s success is tied to Nigeria’s broader development goals, particularly the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises food security and sustainable agriculture. By integrating digital tools into traditional farming, Maa Ka Sum aligns with the African Development Bank’s push for tech-driven agricultural growth. “This is not just a business opportunity, but a chance to transform how food is produced and distributed,” Ahuja said in a statement.

Challenges and Opportunities in Nigeria’s Agri-Sector

Nigeria’s agriculture sector, which employs over 40% of the workforce, remains underdeveloped due to poor infrastructure, limited access to finance, and inadequate storage facilities. Maa Ka Sum aims to address these gaps by providing farmers with real-time market data and digital payment systems. The startup has already partnered with the Nigerian Agricultural Development Project (NADP) to train over 2,000 farmers in digital literacy and sustainable farming practices.

Despite these efforts, the sector faces significant hurdles. A 2024 report by the World Bank found that only 12% of Nigerian farmers have access to formal financial services. Maa Ka Sum’s digital platform offers a solution by enabling farmers to secure loans and insurance through their mobile phones. “This is a game-changer for small-scale farmers who have long been excluded from the financial system,” said Nwosu, the company’s CEO.

Impact on Food Security and Economic Growth

The investment is expected to have a direct impact on food security in Nigeria. By 2026, Maa Ka Sum aims to increase the volume of produce reaching urban markets by 30%, reducing post-harvest losses that currently account for 15% of the country’s food supply. This aligns with the government’s National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, which seeks to boost agricultural output by 20% over the next five years.

The initiative also has broader economic implications. A 2023 study by the African Development Bank found that every dollar invested in agri-tech can generate up to $4 in economic returns. Maa Ka Sum’s expansion is likely to create over 1,500 jobs in rural areas, contributing to Nigeria’s goal of reducing youth unemployment, which currently stands at 23.5%.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Maa Ka Sum?

The next phase of Maa Ka Sum’s growth will involve partnerships with international investors and local governments. Ahuja has already expressed interest in expanding the model to other African countries, including Kenya and Ghana, where similar challenges exist. The company is also working on a pilot project with the Lagos State Government to integrate its platform into the city’s public distribution system.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with food insecurity, Maa Ka Sum’s approach offers a scalable model for leveraging technology to support rural communities. The startup’s success will depend on its ability to navigate regulatory challenges and build trust with smallholder farmers. For now, the $10 million investment marks a significant step toward a more resilient and inclusive agricultural sector.

By 2026, Maa Ka Sum aims to serve over 500,000 farmers across Nigeria. The next major milestone is the launch of its mobile app, which will be available in six local languages. As the company expands, it will be closely watched by policymakers, investors, and development agencies seeking sustainable solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Editorial Opinion Impact on Food Security and Economic Growth The investment is expected to have a direct impact on food security in Nigeria. For now, the $10 million investment marks a significant step toward a more resilient and inclusive agricultural sector. — panapress.org Editorial Team