Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents have escalated demands for the immediate development of the Kugbo and Mabushi bus terminals, citing years of neglect and the urgent need for improved public transportation infrastructure. The calls come after a recent report by Daily Trust highlighted the deteriorating conditions at the terminals, which serve as key transit points for thousands of commuters daily. The residents argue that the lack of investment in these facilities is hindering economic activity and worsening urban congestion.

Kugbo and Mabushi Terminals: A Legacy of Neglect

The Kugbo and Mabushi bus terminals, once envisioned as major hubs for regional and intercity travel, have fallen into disrepair due to inadequate maintenance and underfunding. Local commuters describe the facilities as unsafe, with broken infrastructure, unregulated parking, and limited access to basic amenities. The terminals, located in the heart of Abuja, are critical for connecting the city to other parts of Nigeria, yet they remain a symbol of poor governance and lack of prioritization.

politics-governance · FCT Residents Demand Take-Off of Kugbo, Mabushi Bus Terminals

Residents have pointed to a lack of transparency in the allocation of funds for transport infrastructure. A 2022 audit by the FCT State Government revealed that over N2 billion was allocated for the development of the terminals but only a fraction was spent. “We are tired of empty promises,” said Amina Yusuf, a local community leader. “The terminals are a lifeline for many, but they are being treated as afterthoughts.”

Impact on Economic Growth and Urban Development

The poor state of the terminals is not just a local issue; it reflects broader challenges in Nigeria’s infrastructure and urban planning. The African Development Bank has identified inadequate transportation as a major barrier to economic growth, and the FCT’s underdeveloped terminals exemplify this problem. With over 3 million people living in Abuja, efficient public transport is essential for reducing traffic congestion and improving productivity.

Experts warn that without immediate investment, the terminals will continue to hinder the city’s development. “These facilities are more than just bus stations; they are economic engines,” said Dr. Chidi Okoro, an urban planner. “If they are not upgraded, they will remain a drag on the city’s potential.”

Residents’ Demands and the Path Forward

Residents have called on both the FCT and federal governments to take immediate action. They have demanded a public audit of the funds allocated to the terminals and the appointment of an independent oversight committee to ensure accountability. Some have also urged the government to explore public-private partnerships to accelerate the development of the facilities.

The situation has sparked a broader conversation about the role of local communities in shaping infrastructure policy. “We are not asking for much,” said Bako Musa, a bus operator. “We just want a safe and functional space to do our jobs.” With the FCT’s population set to grow by 30% in the next decade, the need for modern, efficient transport hubs has never been more urgent.

What’s Next for Kugbo and Mabushi?

The government has yet to respond to the residents’ demands, but pressure is mounting. Civil society groups have pledged to continue advocating for the terminals, while local media has highlighted the issue in a series of investigative reports. The outcome of this campaign could set a precedent for how infrastructure projects are managed in Nigeria’s urban centers.

For now, the residents remain determined. “We will not stop until we see results,” said Yusuf. “This is not just about buses; it’s about our future.” As the debate continues, the fate of Kugbo and Mabushi will serve as a test of the government’s commitment to improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about fct residents demand takeoff of kugbo mabushi bus terminals? Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents have escalated demands for the immediate development of the Kugbo and Mabushi bus terminals, citing years of neglect and the urgent need for improved public transportation infrastructure. Why does this matter for politics-governance? The residents argue that the lack of investment in these facilities is hindering economic activity and worsening urban congestion. What are the key facts about fct residents demand takeoff of kugbo mabushi bus terminals? Local commuters describe the facilities as unsafe, with broken infrastructure, unregulated parking, and limited access to basic amenities.