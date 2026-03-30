Sudanese forces have launched a major offensive in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, as violence escalates in the region. The city, once a hub of trade and culture, has become a war-torn battleground, with civilians fleeing in desperation. Residents describe the situation as a "pits of hell," with fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) causing widespread displacement and humanitarian crisis. The conflict has intensified since October, with reports of mass casualties and the destruction of critical infrastructure.

Smoke Explained: The Humanitarian Crisis in El Fasher

economy-business · Sudanese Army Launches Offensive in El Fasher — Civilians Flee 'Pits of Hell'

Smoke, a term often used to describe the dense clouds of dust and smoke rising from burning buildings and vehicles, has become a symbol of the devastation in El Fasher. The city, which had a population of over 500,000 before the conflict, is now a ghost town. According to the United Nations, more than 100,000 people have fled the area since the offensive began. Aboud Khater, a local journalist and resident, described the situation as "beyond comprehension." He said, "Every day, we hear of more deaths and more people being forced to leave. It's like living in a nightmare."

The humanitarian situation is dire, with food, water, and medical supplies running low. The World Health Organization has reported that several hospitals in the area have been damaged or destroyed, leaving thousands without access to essential care. The conflict has also disrupted the flow of aid, with checkpoints and fighting preventing relief workers from reaching the most vulnerable populations.

This Latest News: The Impact on African Development Goals

The ongoing violence in El Fasher highlights the challenges facing African development. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emphasize peace, justice, and strong institutions, but the conflict in Sudan is a stark reminder of how fragile these gains can be. The displacement of over 100,000 people threatens progress in education, health, and economic development, particularly for women and children who are often the hardest hit in conflicts.

For Nigeria, which has its own security challenges, the situation in Sudan serves as a cautionary tale. The Nigerian government has been working to address instability in the north and northeast, where groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa have caused widespread suffering. The events in El Fasher underscore the importance of regional cooperation and investment in conflict prevention and resolution.

This Developments Explained: The Role of Regional Actors

The conflict in Sudan has drawn the attention of regional and international actors. The African Union and the United Nations have called for an immediate ceasefire, while neighboring countries like Chad and Egypt have expressed concern over the humanitarian fallout. However, efforts to mediate a lasting peace have been hampered by the lack of trust between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF.

Aboud Khater, who has been documenting the crisis, said the international community must do more to support the people of El Fasher. "We are being ignored," he said. "The world sees this as a Sudanese problem, but it's a regional and global issue. The humanitarian crisis in El Fasher affects all of Africa."

Smoke General Update: What Comes Next?

As the offensive in El Fasher continues, the situation on the ground remains volatile. The Sudanese government has vowed to regain control of the city, but the RSF has shown no signs of backing down. With the rainy season approaching, the risk of disease and further displacement increases, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

For the international community, the events in El Fasher are a reminder of the urgent need for sustained investment in conflict prevention and resolution across the continent. As this analysis Nigeria and other African nations look to the future, the lessons from El Fasher must be heeded to ensure that development goals are not undermined by the specter of war.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about sudanese army launches offensive in el fasher civilians flee pits of hell? Sudanese forces have launched a major offensive in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, as violence escalates in the region. Why does this matter for economy-business? Residents describe the situation as a "pits of hell," with fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) causing widespread displacement and humanitarian crisis. What are the key facts about sudanese army launches offensive in el fasher civilians flee pits of hell? Smoke Explained: The Humanitarian Crisis in El Fasher Smoke, a term often used to describe the dense clouds of dust and smoke rising from burning buildings and vehicles, has become a symbol of the devastation in El Fasher.

Editorial Opinion The events in El Fasher underscore the importance of regional cooperation and investment in conflict prevention and resolution. The African Union and the United Nations have called for an immediate ceasefire, while neighboring countries like Chad and Egypt have expressed concern over the humanitarian fallout. — panapress.org Editorial Team