Nigeria has officially submitted a bid to UNESCO to recognize Dodo and Jollof as part of the country’s intangible cultural heritage. The move comes as part of a broader effort to preserve and promote Nigeria’s rich culinary traditions, which are seen as vital to the nation’s cultural identity and development. The submission was made by the Federal Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with support from local chefs, historians, and cultural advocates.

What is Dodo and Jollof?

Dodo, a deep-fried fufu made from cassava, and Jollof rice, a spiced one-pot dish, are staples of Nigerian cuisine and a symbol of communal dining. Jollof, in particular, has gained international recognition, with countries like Ghana, Senegal, and Nigeria all claiming it as their own. The Nigerian version, often made with tomatoes, peppers, and long-grain rice, is known for its rich flavor and vibrant color.

technology-innovation · Nigeria Pushes Dodo and Jollof for UNESCO Recognition — Cultural Legacy at Stake

The cultural significance of these dishes extends beyond food. They are central to celebrations, family gatherings, and traditional ceremonies. By seeking UNESCO status, Nigeria aims to highlight the role of food in shaping national and regional identity, a key component of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 11 on sustainable cities and communities and Goal 13 on climate action through food sustainability.

Cultural Preservation and Development

The push for UNESCO recognition aligns with Nigeria’s broader goals of cultural preservation and development. The country is home to over 250 ethnic groups, each with its own culinary traditions. However, globalization and modernization have led to the erosion of some of these practices. By safeguarding Dodo and Jollof, Nigeria hopes to foster a sense of national unity and pride, which is essential for social cohesion and long-term development.

Cultural heritage also has economic benefits. The tourism sector, which is a key driver of growth, can benefit from the global recognition of traditional foods. UNESCO status could boost local tourism, create jobs in the hospitality sector, and encourage the production of traditional ingredients, supporting rural farmers and small businesses.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the potential benefits, the bid faces several challenges. One of the main obstacles is the lack of a unified national culinary identity. Jollof rice, for example, is fiercely contested between Nigeria and its West African neighbors. The UNESCO process requires a clear and distinct cultural narrative, which can be difficult when multiple nations lay claim to the same dish.

Another challenge is the need for a comprehensive documentation of the cultural practices surrounding Dodo and Jollof. This includes oral histories, cooking techniques, and the social contexts in which these foods are prepared and consumed. The Nigerian government has partnered with academic institutions and cultural organizations to gather this information and present a compelling case to UNESCO.

What’s Next for Nigeria’s Culinary Heritage?

If successful, the UNESCO recognition could inspire other African nations to pursue similar bids, fostering a continent-wide movement to preserve and promote cultural heritage. It could also lead to increased investment in food education, culinary arts, and the protection of traditional food systems.

For now, the focus remains on the submission and evaluation process. The UNESCO panel will assess the cultural significance, authenticity, and community involvement of the bid. If approved, Nigeria could become a model for how cultural preservation can contribute to development, innovation, and regional cooperation across Africa.