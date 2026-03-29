The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed deep condolences to Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai following the death of his mother, Hajiya Ummah El-Rufai. The party’s leadership, including national figures, extended their sympathy to the governor, highlighting the importance of unity and solidarity in the face of personal loss. The gesture comes at a time when the APC is striving to strengthen its presence in the North, a region that has historically been a stronghold for the party.

APC’s solidarity with El-Rufai underscores regional cohesion

The condolence message from the APC leadership reflects the party’s emphasis on unity across Nigeria’s regions. Kaduna State, located in the North-West, has been a key political and economic hub, and its stability is crucial for national development. The state has seen significant infrastructure and development projects in recent years, largely driven by the governor’s administration. The APC’s show of support for El-Rufai is seen as a move to reinforce its influence in the region and to highlight the party’s commitment to regional harmony.

politics-governance · APC mourns with El-Rufai over mother’s death — a symbol of unity in the North

El-Rufai, a prominent APC figure, has been at the forefront of efforts to improve governance and public services in Kaduna. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing education, health, and infrastructure projects, aligning with broader African development goals such as the African Union’s Agenda 2063. The party’s expression of sympathy is not just a gesture of empathy but also a strategic move to maintain strong political ties in the North, a region that remains a critical battleground for political power in Nigeria.

Kaduna State’s role in national development

Kaduna State’s significance extends beyond its political influence. As one of the largest and most economically active states in the North, it plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s development trajectory. The state has been a focal point for initiatives aimed at reducing poverty, improving healthcare access, and enhancing education. These efforts are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to health, education, and economic growth.

The state’s strategic location also makes it a key player in regional trade and security. Kaduna has been at the forefront of efforts to combat terrorism and insurgency, which remain major challenges across the Sahel and West Africa. The APC’s continued support for El-Rufai reinforces the party’s vision of a secure and prosperous North, which is essential for the country’s overall stability and development.

Implications for Nigerian politics and governance

The APC’s response to the passing of El-Rufai’s mother signals a broader political strategy to maintain influence in the North. The region has been a crucial electoral base for the party, and the leadership’s emphasis on solidarity helps to strengthen its grassroots support. This approach is particularly important as the APC seeks to consolidate its position amid increasing competition from other political parties.

Moreover, the gesture highlights the importance of personal relationships in Nigerian politics. Leaders like El-Rufai are not only administrators but also political figures whose influence can shape the direction of the party and the state. The APC’s public mourning is a reminder of the deep ties that bind political actors in Nigeria, and how these relationships can impact governance and policy outcomes.

What to watch next

As the APC continues to navigate the political landscape in the North, the party’s response to such events will likely shape its public image and electoral prospects. Kaduna State’s development trajectory remains a key indicator of the party’s effectiveness in governance, and the state’s performance will be closely watched by both supporters and critics.

With the upcoming elections on the horizon, the APC’s ability to maintain unity and support in the North will be a crucial factor in determining its future. The party’s focus on regional cohesion and development is not just a political strategy but also a reflection of its broader vision for Nigeria’s progress. As the nation continues to grapple with challenges such as economic instability and security threats, the role of states like Kaduna in driving development cannot be overstated.

Editorial Opinion Kaduna State’s development trajectory remains a key indicator of the party’s effectiveness in governance, and the state’s performance will be closely watched by both supporters and critics. Moreover, the gesture highlights the importance of personal relationships in Nigerian politics. — panapress.org Editorial Team