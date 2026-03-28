Sofii Lewis, a Nigerian mother and mental health advocate, recently opened up about her five-month stay in a mother and baby mental health unit, sharing insights into the challenges faced by women in Nigeria's maternal care system. Her story highlights the urgent need for better mental health support for new mothers, a critical issue in the context of African development goals focused on improving maternal and child health.

Sofii's experience took place in a specialized unit in Lagos, where she received treatment for postpartum depression and anxiety. Her time in the unit, which she described as both challenging and transformative, has sparked conversations about the lack of mental health resources in Nigeria. The country's maternal mortality rate remains one of the highest in the world, and mental health issues are often overlooked in discussions about maternal care.

According to the World Health Organization, one in five women in low-income countries experience mental health disorders during pregnancy or after childbirth. In Nigeria, where access to mental health services is limited, many women suffer in silence. Sofii's story has drawn attention to the need for more comprehensive mental health policies and greater public awareness of maternal mental health.

health-medicine · Sofii Lewis Shares Mental Health Journey in Nigeria's Maternal Care Crisis

Sofii emphasized the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly for new mothers. "I didn't realize how much I was struggling until I was in that unit," she said. "It's time we start talking about it openly and providing the support that mothers need." Her advocacy aligns with broader African development goals that prioritize gender equality and health equity, highlighting the need for systemic change in how mental health is addressed across the continent.

The Nigerian government has taken some steps to improve maternal health, including the expansion of community health worker programs and the introduction of new maternal care guidelines. However, mental health remains a critical gap. Sofii's experience underscores the importance of integrating mental health services into maternal care, ensuring that women receive holistic support during and after pregnancy.

Her story has also inspired a growing movement of mothers and advocates pushing for better mental health resources. Local organizations are now calling for increased funding and training for mental health professionals, as well as the creation of more specialized units for maternal mental health. Sofii's journey serves as a powerful reminder that mental health is not just a personal issue but a public health imperative.

As Nigeria continues to work toward achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to health and gender equality, the voices of individuals like Sofii Lewis are essential. Her experience highlights the urgent need for action, not just in Nigeria but across the African continent, where maternal mental health remains a pressing challenge.