A Nigerian couple has sparked national conversation after releasing a podcast that exposes the alarming prevalence of infanticide in their community. The podcast, titled “The Children Are Not Safe Here,” highlights the challenges faced by families in rural Nigeria, where cultural stigma and poverty often lead to the killing of newborns, particularly girls. The episode, presented by Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani and Chinwe Stevens, has drawn attention to deep-rooted gender inequality and the urgent need for policy reform.

Podcast Shines Light on Hidden Crisis

The podcast, produced by Nigerian journalists Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani and Chinwe Stevens, documents the experiences of a couple from a remote village in Nigeria who have lost multiple children to infanticide. The couple, whose identities are protected, describe how societal pressure and economic hardship forced them to abandon or kill their newborns. The episode reveals how deeply ingrained gender bias and lack of access to education and healthcare contribute to the crisis.

economy-business · Nigerian Couple Exposes Infanticide Crisis in New Podcast

“The children are not safe here,” one of the couple said in the podcast, echoing the title. “We are too poor to feed them, and society shames us for having girls.” The episode has sparked outrage and calls for action from human rights groups, who argue that the issue is often ignored by policymakers and local authorities.

Gender Inequality and Infanticide

Infanticide in Nigeria is largely driven by gender bias, with many families preferring sons over daughters. Cultural norms and economic pressures often force women to hide pregnancies or abandon newborns, particularly if they are female. According to the United Nations, Nigeria has one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world, and infanticide remains a hidden but serious issue.

Chinwe Stevens, one of the podcast’s producers, said the story reflects a broader issue in African development. “This isn’t just about one couple. It’s about the systemic neglect of women and children in rural areas. If we want to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, we must address these root causes,” she said.

Policy Gaps and Social Stigma

Despite legal protections against gender-based violence, enforcement remains weak. Many communities still operate under traditional norms that prioritize male children, and there is little support for women who choose to keep their daughters. The podcast highlights how the lack of access to education and healthcare exacerbates the problem, leaving families with few options.

Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, the other producer, emphasized that the story is a call to action. “We need to invest in education, health, and legal frameworks that protect women and children. Without this, we cannot achieve true development,” she said. The podcast has also prompted discussions about the role of media in amplifying marginalized voices and holding authorities accountable.

Impact and Next Steps

The podcast has already led to increased public awareness and support for affected families. Local organizations have begun to offer counseling and legal assistance to those in need. However, many experts say more needs to be done to address the structural causes of infanticide.

Looking ahead, advocates are pushing for stronger policies that promote gender equality and protect children’s rights. “This is just the beginning,” said one activist. “We need to ensure that every child, regardless of gender, has a chance to thrive.” As Nigeria continues to grapple with development challenges, the story of this couple serves as a powerful reminder of the work that still lies ahead.