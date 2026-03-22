Afrexinsure, a leading African insurance and risk management company, has appointed Lesley Ndlovu as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a pivotal moment for the firm and the broader African insurance sector. Ndlovu, who previously held senior roles in financial services across the continent, will lead the Specialty Insurance Subsidiary of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). The appointment comes as Africa seeks to strengthen its financial infrastructure and support economic growth through improved risk management and insurance coverage.

The move underscores the growing importance of insurance in achieving key African development goals, including poverty reduction, economic resilience, and regional integration. With a large portion of the population still without access to formal insurance products, the appointment of a seasoned leader like Ndlovu signals a commitment to expanding financial inclusion and enhancing the continent's ability to manage risks, especially in sectors like agriculture, trade, and infrastructure.

Ndlovu’s Background and Vision

economy-business · Afrexinsure Names Lesley Ndlovu as New Chief Executive Officer

Lesley Ndlovu brings over two decades of experience in the financial services sector, having worked with major institutions across Africa. Her previous roles include leadership positions at insurance and banking firms in South Africa and Kenya. Ndlovu’s expertise in risk assessment, underwriting, and regulatory compliance positions her well to drive Afrexinsure’s strategic goals, particularly in expanding its reach to underserved markets.

Speaking on the appointment, Ndlovu emphasized the need for innovative insurance solutions that align with Africa’s development priorities. “Insurance is not just a financial product—it is a tool for economic empowerment,” she said. “With the right policies and partnerships, we can create a more resilient and inclusive African economy.”

Specialty Insurance Subsidiary and Africa’s Development

The Specialty Insurance Subsidiary of Afreximbank plays a crucial role in supporting African trade and investment. By offering tailored insurance products for exporters, importers, and businesses, the subsidiary helps mitigate financial risks that can hinder economic growth. With Ndlovu at the helm, the subsidiary is expected to deepen its focus on supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are vital for job creation and economic diversification across the continent.

Analysts suggest that the new leadership could lead to more aggressive expansion of insurance products in regions where coverage is currently limited. According to the African Insurance Organisation, only 15% of Africans have access to formal insurance, compared to over 70% in developed economies. This gap presents a significant opportunity for growth and development, particularly as African nations strive to meet the goals set out in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Implications for Nigeria and the Continent

Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, stands to benefit from the new leadership at Afrexinsure. The country has long struggled with inadequate insurance coverage, particularly in rural areas and among SMEs. Ndlovu’s experience in developing insurance markets in other African countries could provide valuable insights for Nigeria’s financial sector, which is in the process of reforming its regulatory framework to attract more investment.

Experts are also watching how the Specialty Insurance Subsidiary will navigate the challenges of inflation, currency fluctuations, and trade imbalances. With Nigeria’s economy facing pressure from global market trends, the role of insurance in stabilizing business operations and protecting investments is more critical than ever.

What to Watch Next

As Lesley Ndlovu begins her tenure, stakeholders are eager to see how she will translate her vision into action. Key areas to monitor include the expansion of insurance products, the strengthening of partnerships with local and international financial institutions, and the development of policies that promote financial inclusion. The success of these initiatives could have a ripple effect across the continent, influencing how insurance is perceived and utilized in the pursuit of sustainable development.

For now, the appointment of Ndlovu signals a new chapter for Afrexinsure and the broader African insurance sector. As Africa continues to grow and evolve, the role of insurance in safeguarding economic progress will become even more vital. With the right leadership and strategies in place, the continent is well positioned to harness the full potential of its financial markets.