Colombia’s rapidly growing tech sector is calling for increased investment to address funding gaps and accelerate innovation, according to a recent report by the Colombian Technology Association (ACT). The country, a key player in Latin America’s digital economy, is facing challenges in scaling startups and improving access to capital, despite a surge in tech activity over the past five years.

Colombia’s Tech Landscape and Investment Gaps

Colombia has seen a rise in tech startups, particularly in fintech, e-commerce, and software development. The government has introduced policies to attract foreign investment, but local entrepreneurs say the pace of growth is constrained by a lack of venture capital and limited access to international markets. A 2023 survey by the National Planning Department found that only 12% of tech companies in Colombia received funding from local investors, compared to 40% in Brazil and 35% in Mexico.

economy-business · Colombia's Tech Sector Demands More Investment to Fuel Growth

“We are not short on ideas, but we are short on funding,” said Maria Lopez, a tech entrepreneur in Bogotá. “Without more support, many of our startups will struggle to compete globally.” The report highlights that while Colombia has a strong pool of tech talent, the absence of a robust financial ecosystem is a major barrier to scaling.

Comparisons to African Tech Ecosystems

Colombia’s situation mirrors challenges faced by many African nations, where tech innovation is on the rise but investment remains limited. In Africa, the African Development Bank has emphasized the need for increased private sector participation to fuel digital transformation. Similarly, Colombia’s tech sector requires a combination of public and private investment to create sustainable growth.

Experts note that both regions face similar obstacles: underdeveloped financial markets, regulatory hurdles, and a lack of access to international capital. However, Colombia has made progress in building digital infrastructure, with 70% of the population now having internet access, compared to 40% in sub-Saharan Africa. This gives the country a strategic advantage in developing its tech sector.

Opportunities for Regional Collaboration

Regional cooperation could offer a pathway to growth for Colombia and other Latin American countries. The Mercosur bloc and the Pacific Alliance have been exploring ways to facilitate cross-border investment in tech, but implementation has been slow. A similar model could be adapted for African countries, where the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is expected to boost regional integration and economic opportunities.

“There is a lot we can learn from each other,” said Dr. James Okoro, a policy analyst based in Nairobi. “Both Latin America and Africa are at a critical juncture in their digital transformation. By sharing best practices and creating stronger financial linkages, we can help more startups succeed.”

What’s Next for Colombia’s Tech Sector

Colombian officials are now pushing for more targeted policies, including tax incentives for tech firms and partnerships with international venture capital firms. The government has also launched a digital innovation fund, which aims to support 500 startups over the next three years. However, success will depend on how quickly these initiatives are implemented and how effectively they address the sector’s most pressing needs.

As the global demand for digital services grows, Colombia’s tech sector has the potential to become a major driver of economic growth. The challenge lies in ensuring that innovation is matched with the necessary financial and institutional support. For African nations, the Colombian experience offers a valuable lesson in the importance of building a supportive ecosystem for tech-driven development.