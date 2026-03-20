Indian-origin student Bhuvana Chilukuri, who recently faced 100 rejections from AI-driven job screening systems, has spoken out against the technology, calling the process 'brutal' and 'dehumanizing.' The 24-year-old, who is currently studying in the UK, said her applications were rejected within two minutes by algorithms that failed to understand her qualifications and experience. Her case has sparked global debate on the ethics of artificial intelligence in recruitment, with growing concerns about its impact on job seekers, particularly in developing economies.

AI in Recruitment: A Growing Concern

economy-business · Indian Student Bhuvana Chilukuri Slams AI Job Screening After 100 Rejections

The use of AI in hiring has become increasingly common, with companies claiming it improves efficiency and reduces bias. However, critics argue that these systems often reflect the biases of their creators and lack transparency. Bhuvana Chilukuri's experience highlights the risks of relying on opaque algorithms for critical decisions like employment. She said she was rejected for roles that she was clearly qualified for, with no explanation provided.

Her story has drawn attention from employment rights advocates, who warn that AI-driven recruitment could widen inequality. In Nigeria, where youth unemployment remains a pressing challenge, such systems could further marginalize young job seekers who lack the resources to navigate algorithmic barriers.

How This Affects Nigeria’s Job Market

Nigeria’s job market is already struggling with a high youth unemployment rate, which stood at 33.3% in 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The introduction of AI in hiring could exacerbate the problem if not properly regulated. For many Nigerian graduates, the transition from education to employment is already difficult, and the use of unaccountable AI systems could make it even more so.

While news today has shown a rise in tech-driven recruitment, the lack of oversight in these systems raises concerns about fairness. Experts argue that without proper regulation, AI could become a tool that excludes rather than empowers, particularly for those from underrepresented backgrounds.

Call for Transparency and Accountability

Bhuvana Chilukuri has called for greater transparency in AI hiring processes, urging companies to provide clear explanations for rejections. She also advocates for human oversight in recruitment, arguing that technology should support, not replace, human judgment. “AI can be useful, but it should not be the sole decision-maker,” she said.

This sentiment resonates with many in Nigeria, where the push for digital transformation must be balanced with ethical considerations. As more companies adopt AI in their hiring, there is a growing need for policies that ensure fairness and accountability, especially in regions where job opportunities are already scarce.

Opportunities for Ethical Tech Development

Despite the challenges, the rise of AI in recruitment also presents an opportunity for ethical tech development. Countries like Nigeria, with a growing tech ecosystem, could lead the way in creating transparent and inclusive AI systems. By prioritizing fairness and accessibility, African nations can ensure that technology serves as a tool for empowerment rather than exclusion.

Experts suggest that collaboration between governments, private sector leaders, and civil society is essential. By setting clear guidelines for AI use in hiring, African countries can harness the benefits of technology while safeguarding the rights of job seekers.