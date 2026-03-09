The International Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) has reaffirmed its dedication to creating safe and equitable environments for women in media during a recent conference in Lagos on October 15, 2023. The initiative aims to address the challenges faced by female journalists across Africa and promote gender equality in the industry.

Addressing Gender Inequality in African Media

The IWPC’s commitment comes at a crucial time when female journalists in Africa continue to face significant obstacles, from harassment to limited access to resources. According to the Global Media Monitoring Project, women accounted for only 25% of the news subjects reported on globally in 2020. This inequality underscores the urgent need for initiatives that empower women and promote their representation in media.

Creating Safe Work Environments

During the Lagos conference, IWPC President, Dr. Sarah M. Jones, emphasised the importance of providing safe workspaces for women in journalism. "We need to ensure that women can report without fear of harassment or violence," she stated. This pledge aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which advocates for gender equality and women's empowerment as critical components of Africa’s development goals.

Building Bridges: Networking and Support Systems

The IWPC also highlighted the need for stronger networking and support systems to aid female journalists. By fostering collaboration among women in media, the initiative aims to create a robust support network that can advocate for their rights and provide mentorship opportunities. This approach not only benefits individual journalists but also enhances the overall quality of reporting in Africa, as diverse perspectives lead to more comprehensive storytelling.

The Economic Impact of Women in Media

Investing in women's roles in media can have a substantial economic impact. Research shows that gender diversity in leadership positions enhances organisational performance. As African nations strive for economic growth, integrating women into the media landscape can contribute to broader societal advancements. Moreover, women in media often focus on issues affecting their communities, thereby driving social change.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch For

The IWPC’s commitment is not just a statement but a call to action for governments, media houses, and civil society to create an enabling environment for women in journalism. Stakeholders are encouraged to implement policies that protect female journalists and promote their advancement. As the story unfolds, it will be pertinent to monitor the changes in media practices and the representation of women in news reporting across Africa.