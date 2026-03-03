Palo Alto Networks has identified critical shortcomings in global cybersecurity response times, with a particular focus on implications for Nigeria. The company’s Vice President for Cybersecurity Strategy, Thiery Karsenti, disclosed these findings during a recent conference in Lagos, highlighting the urgent need for improved frameworks to tackle cyber threats efficiently.

Slow Cyber Response Times Threaten National Security

The recent assessment by Palo Alto Networks indicates that the response speed to cyber incidents worldwide is 'fundamentally broken.' In Nigeria, where reliance on digital infrastructure is rapidly increasing, this delay poses significant risks. With the country’s growing digital economy, the repercussions of slow cybersecurity responses can lead to financial losses and threats to national security.

Palo Alto Networks Reveals Cybersecurity Response Flaws — What It Means for Nigeria

Understanding Nigeria's Cyber Landscape

As Nigeria continues to embrace digital transformation, the vulnerabilities inherent in its cybersecurity infrastructure are becoming increasingly apparent. According to recent reports, the country lost approximately $2 billion to cybercrime in 2022 alone. Thiery Karsenti pointed out that many organisations still operate under outdated protocols, which not only slow down response times but also expose sensitive data to cybercriminals.

Contextualising Cybersecurity Issues in Africa

The challenges highlighted by Palo Alto Networks are not unique to Nigeria; they resonate across the African continent. With a population rapidly adopting technology, African nations are under pressure to enhance cybersecurity measures. The African Union has set ambitious development goals, including fostering a secure digital environment. However, as Karsenti warns, without urgent reforms in cybersecurity response strategies, achieving these goals may remain a distant dream.

Investment Opportunities in Cybersecurity

The shortcomings in cybersecurity response also present opportunities for growth. As countries like Nigeria seek to bolster their cybersecurity frameworks, the demand for innovative solutions and technologies is likely to surge. Karsenti emphasised the importance of collaboration between government and private sectors to develop effective strategies that not only respond to current threats but also anticipate future ones.

Future Directions: What to Watch for Next

As the dialogue around cybersecurity continues, stakeholders in Nigeria must prioritise investments in robust cybersecurity infrastructure. Karsenti's insights serve as a wake-up call for policymakers and business leaders alike. The effectiveness of these responses will have a direct impact on Nigeria's ability to secure its digital economy and, by extension, achieve broader African development goals.