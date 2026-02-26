As International Women's Day approaches on March 8, Women Deliver has called for global systems to prioritise community needs, particularly in Africa. This initiative aims to address pressing issues that hinder women's empowerment and development across the continent.

Women Deliver's Vision for Community-Centric Development

Women Deliver, a leading advocate for gender equality and health, emphasises the vital role that local communities play in achieving sustainable development goals. By putting community needs at the forefront, the organisation believes that the specific challenges faced by African women can be better addressed. This call to action comes as part of their broader agenda to reshape global health and economic policies.

economy-business · Women Deliver Urges Global Focus on Communities for International Women's Day

Challenges Faced by Women in Africa

African women encounter numerous barriers, including limited access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. According to the World Bank, women in Sub-Saharan Africa are 25% less likely to be employed than men, exacerbating poverty rates and hindering economic growth. Moreover, issues like inadequate infrastructure and governance further complicate the situation, making it essential for policy-makers to consider community input when designing solutions.

The Importance of Localised Solutions

The “Put Communities First” campaign highlights that centralised approaches often overlook the unique challenges that various regions face. For instance, in Nigeria, where maternal mortality rates remain alarmingly high, tailored health services that consider local customs and needs could significantly improve outcomes. Women Deliver’s advocacy for community-focused strategies is a call for governments to engage with local stakeholders, ensuring that policies resonate with the lived experiences of women.

Education and Health: Key Sectors for Development

Education and health are critical sectors that need urgent attention if Africa is to realise its development goals. Women, who are often the primary caregivers, require robust health services and educational opportunities to uplift their families and communities. The African Union's Agenda 2063 emphasises the importance of gender equality in driving economic growth, making it imperative that initiatives like Women Deliver’s “Put Communities First” are supported by both national and international stakeholders.

Potential Economic Growth Opportunities

Investing in the health and education of women can lead to significant economic benefits. A McKinsey report indicated that closing gender gaps in labour force participation could add $28 trillion to global GDP by 2025, with substantial contributions from African economies. By prioritising community-led initiatives that empower women, countries can realise untapped potential and foster inclusive development.

Looking Ahead: What Comes Next?

As the International Women’s Day approaches, the global community is urged to reflect on how it can support the “Put Communities First” agenda. The expectation is for governments to create policies that genuinely reflect the voices of women and communities. As international organisations, including Women Deliver, continue to advocate for these changes, it is crucial for African nations to seize the moment and invest in sustainable development efforts that are inclusive, equitable, and community-driven.