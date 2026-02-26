At a recent event hosted by Century Minds, Sarah Stein Lubrano emphasised the importance of active participation in democracy, stating, "A democracia é algo que fazemos mais do que em que pensamos." This gathering focused on the role of technology in political engagement, especially in Nigeria, highlighting significant opportunities for development amid ongoing challenges.

Engaging Young Nigerians Through Technology

During her talk, held on October 10, 2023, Lubrano outlined how Century Minds aims to mobilise youth in Nigeria to participate in governance through innovative technological solutions. The company has developed a platform that encourages dialogue about politics, making it easier for young citizens to express their opinions and contribute to policy discussions. This initiative comes at a crucial time, as Nigeria grapples with issues of governance and transparency.

Century Minds: A Catalyst for Change in Nigeria

Century Minds is a digital platform that connects young people with policymakers in Nigeria, aiming to bridge the gap between the government and its citizens. By facilitating discussions on political matters, Century Minds is not only empowering individuals but also fostering a sense of community and collective responsibility. Lubrano’s vision for Century Minds includes using technology to enhance democratic processes, ensuring that the voices of the youth are not only heard but also acted upon.

The Importance of Governance in Africa’s Development Goals

Democracy is a cornerstone of sustainable development, and Lubrano's insights highlight the pressing need for effective governance in Africa. The African Union's Agenda 2063 outlines a vision for a prosperous and united continent that prioritises good governance and citizen engagement. Lubrano’s emphasis on active democracy aligns with these goals, illustrating how participatory governance can lead to enhanced infrastructure, health, and education developments across Nigeria.

Challenges and Opportunities for Nigeria

Nigeria faces significant challenges, including corruption, economic instability, and inadequate public services. However, as Lubrano pointed out, these challenges also present unique opportunities for transformation. By leveraging technology, young Nigerians can take an active role in shaping policies that affect their lives. The potential for economic growth through increased civic engagement and transparency cannot be underestimated, as it directly correlates to improved health and education outcomes.

What’s Next for Century Minds and Nigeria?

As Century Minds continues to evolve, its impact on Nigeria's political landscape could become increasingly significant. The platform is expected to roll out new features aimed at enhancing user interaction and accessibility, fostering a more robust dialogue between citizens and their leaders. Sarah Stein Lubrano's developments at Century Minds will be crucial to watch as they may shape the future of governance in Nigeria.