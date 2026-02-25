At a recent technology summit in Lagos, Marco Galinha, a leading tech entrepreneur, emphasised the necessity of robust data centres for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Africa. He argued that establishing independent data centres is critical for growth, efficiency, and security in a rapidly digitising environment.

Galinha's Vision for African SMEs

During his keynote address, Marco Galinha outlined the pivotal role of technology in propelling African economies. He noted that SMEs are often the backbone of job creation, yet they face significant challenges due to inadequate infrastructure. Galinha's assertion that a 'robust PME must have its own datacentre' highlights the urgent need for businesses in Africa to evolve technologically.

The Infrastructure Challenge in Africa

Infrastructure deficits remain a profound barrier to economic growth across the continent. According to the African Development Bank, Africa needs to invest approximately $170 billion annually in infrastructure to support sustainable development. Galinha’s call to action underscores the importance of not just building data centres, but ensuring they are integrated into a broader strategy for technological advancement and infrastructure development.

Opportunities for Economic Growth

By investing in independent data centres, African SMEs can leverage technology to enhance operational efficiency and data security. Galinha pointed out that the digital economy is expected to reach $300 billion by 2025 in Africa, presenting a significant opportunity for growth. He advocates that businesses must adopt a proactive approach to technology or risk being left behind in the global market.

Health and Education: A Technological Revolution

Galinha also discussed the critical role of technology in sectors like health and education. With the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that telemedicine and online learning have become essential. By establishing data centres, African countries can support digital health initiatives and e-learning platforms, creating a more resilient and responsive educational and health infrastructure.

Governance and Regulation in the Tech Space

As African nations strive to improve governance and regulatory frameworks, Galinha argued that having local data centres is vital for compliance with data protection laws. The proliferation of technology in business operations necessitates robust governance structures that can handle cybersecurity and data privacy concerns. Local data centres can help in ensuring that sensitive information remains within national borders, thereby enhancing trust among consumers.

What Lies Ahead for African Development?

Marco Galinha's insights are a clarion call for African SMEs to innovate and invest in technology. As the continent grapples with infrastructural challenges, the establishment of independent data centres may serve as a catalyst for broader economic transformation. Stakeholders in the private and public sectors should take heed of Galinha’s message and work collaboratively to harness technology for sustainable development.