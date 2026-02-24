On International Women’s Day, Women Deliver called for the prioritisation of community-first strategies to address pressing issues affecting African women. This year’s theme highlights the need for systemic changes that empower individuals at the grassroots level across the continent, particularly in Nigeria and other regions facing developmental challenges.

The Call for Justice in African Communities

Women Deliver’s initiative, announced on March 8, 2023, emphasises that the empowerment of women in Africa must be rooted in justice and equity. The call to action stresses that local communities should be at the forefront of decision-making processes that affect their lives. This is particularly important in Nigeria, where over 60% of the population lives in poverty, and women often bear the brunt of societal inequities.

economy-business · Women Deliver Advocates for Community-Centric Approaches This IWD

Impact of Community-First Strategies on Development Goals

Putting communities first aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5, which focuses on gender equality. When women are empowered and given a voice, it enhances educational opportunities, improves health outcomes, and fosters economic growth. For example, in Nigeria, initiatives that support female entrepreneurs can help reduce poverty rates, contributing to national economic development.

Healthcare and Education: Cornerstones of Community Development

Access to healthcare and education remains a significant challenge in many African nations. Women Deliver’s focus on community-first strategies aims to ensure that health services are tailored to meet the specific needs of women and children. In Nigeria, maternal mortality rates are alarmingly high, a situation that could be alleviated by localised healthcare solutions that prioritise the unique challenges faced by women. Furthermore, education initiatives that engage local communities can address gender disparities, ensuring that girls have equal access to schooling.

Governance and Economic Growth: A Community Perspective

The governance structures in many African countries often overlook grassroots voices, which can lead to policies that do not resonate with local needs. Women Deliver’s advocacy seeks to change this dynamic by urging governments to consider community input in policy development. This approach not only promotes better governance but also stimulates economic growth by fostering inclusivity and social cohesion.

What This Means for African Development Opportunities

As African nations strive to meet their development goals, the emphasis on community-led initiatives offers a pathway to sustainable growth. By investing in local leaders and empowering women, countries like Nigeria can tap into the unique insights of their communities, driving innovation and resilience. This is particularly significant in the context of Africa’s evolving economic landscape, where local solutions can address global challenges.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Community Empowerment

The ongoing discussion around community-first strategies will likely shape the agenda for upcoming policy frameworks across Africa. Stakeholders, including governments, NGOs, and civil society, must engage with these community-driven approaches to ensure that women are not only participants but leaders in the development process. As the world watches how African nations respond to Women Deliver’s call, the focus on community empowerment could very well redefine the trajectory of women’s rights and development in the continent.