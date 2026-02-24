George Osborne, former UK Chancellor and current executive at OpenAI, has issued a stark warning that African countries not embracing artificial intelligence (AI) could find themselves left behind in the global economy. Speaking at a recent technology forum in Lagos, Nigeria, Osborne highlighted the urgent need for African nations to integrate AI into their development strategies if they wish to harness economic growth and improve infrastructure.

AI as a Catalyst for Economic Advancement

Osborne's remarks come at a critical juncture for Africa, where the potential of AI to revolutionise various sectors—from agriculture to healthcare—remains largely untapped. According to a report by the African Development Bank, countries that effectively leverage AI technologies could see GDP increases of up to 3% annually. This statistic underscores the significant economic opportunities available for nations willing to invest in AI.

Nigeria's Role in the AI Landscape

Nigeria, as Africa's most populous nation, stands at the forefront of this technological evolution. With a burgeoning tech ecosystem and a vibrant start-up scene, the country is positioned to become a leader in AI development on the continent. Osborne emphasised that collaboration between government, private sector, and educational institutions is essential to create a robust framework for AI integration.

Bridging the Infrastructure Gap

The lack of adequate infrastructure poses a formidable challenge to AI adoption in many African nations. Poor internet connectivity and insufficient technological resources hinder the implementation of AI solutions. Osborne advocated for increased investment in digital infrastructure, suggesting that public-private partnerships could play a vital role in bridging this gap.

Health and Education: Real-World Applications of AI

In sectors like health and education, AI has the potential to drive transformative changes. For instance, AI can enhance diagnostic accuracy in healthcare and provide personalised learning experiences in education. By focusing on these areas, African countries can not only improve service delivery but also meet several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Governance and Ethical Considerations

As African nations embrace AI, it is imperative to establish governance frameworks that ensure ethical practices. Osborne warned against the risks of AI exacerbating inequalities if not managed correctly, highlighting the need for inclusive policies that benefit all segments of society. This is particularly pertinent in the context of Nigeria, where disparities in access to technology remain a pressing issue.

Consequences of Inaction in AI Adoption

The consequences of failing to adopt AI can be dire. As global competition intensifies, African countries that lag in technological advancement risk losing out on international investments and opportunities. Osborne's prognosis serves as a clarion call for African leaders to prioritise AI in national development agendas, lest they fall behind their global counterparts.

As the dialogue around AI continues to evolve, it is essential for African nations to critically evaluate their policies and strategies. The time to act is now, and the potential rewards are significant for those who seize the opportunity to lead in the AI space.