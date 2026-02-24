On the sidelines of the 39th African Union Summit, held in Addis Ababa from February 18-19, 2023, the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) convened high-level meetings aimed at advancing women's leadership across the continent. This gathering brought together heads of state, ministers, and influential leaders to discuss strategies for empowering women and addressing the challenges they face in various sectors.

Progressing Women's Leadership in Africa

The AWLN meetings featured prominent figures, including the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and several African female leaders who shared their experiences and insights. The discussions centred on the importance of women's participation in governance, economic growth, and social development, aligning with the African Union's Agenda 2063.

AWLN High-Level Meetings Boost Women's Leadership at AU Summit

Continental Challenges Faced by Women

Despite the strides made, women across Africa continue to grapple with systemic barriers that hinder their leadership potential. Gender-based violence, limited access to education, and underrepresentation in political spheres remain pervasive issues. According to a recent report by UN Women, only 24% of parliamentary seats in Africa are occupied by women, highlighting the urgent need for initiatives like AWLN to foster change.

Infrastructure and Economic Growth: The Role of Women

Investing in women’s leadership is not just a matter of equity; it is essential for sustainable economic growth. As the AWLN discussions revealed, women's participation in infrastructure projects can significantly enhance development outcomes. For instance, in Nigeria, female entrepreneurs have been pivotal in driving innovations that contribute to local economies, yet they often lack the support and resources to scale their businesses.

Health and Education as Pillars of Empowerment

Health and education are crucial areas where women's leadership can lead to transformative change. Access to quality healthcare and educational opportunities directly impacts women's ability to participate fully in society. The recent meetings emphasised the need for policies that prioritise female health and education, which are critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the continent.

Governance: A Call for Inclusive Policies

Good governance is integral to the success of any development agenda in Africa. The AWLN highlighted the necessity for inclusive policies that not only promote women's leadership but also ensure diverse voices are heard in decision-making processes. By engaging women in governance, countries can create more robust and holistic policies that address the unique needs of their populations.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Women's Leadership in Africa

The high-level meetings of AWLN at the AU Summit serve as a pivotal moment for African nations to reaffirm their commitment to women's leadership. As discussions continue, the focus will increasingly need to shift towards actionable strategies that empower women in all sectors, ultimately contributing to the continent's development goals and addressing the significant challenges faced.

The success of such initiatives could reshape the narrative around gender equality in Africa, presenting new opportunities for investment and growth. Stakeholders must monitor how these discussions translate into tangible policies that promote women's leadership and inclusive governance, which are vital for Africa's future.