During the recent African Union Summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, leaders from across the continent unanimously agreed to elevate water and sanitation as a central pillar of Agenda 2063. This decision, made on 25 January 2024, underscores the urgent need to develop safe sanitation systems and improve water access for millions of Africans.

Water and Sanitation: A Vital Focus for Africa's Future

The African Union's decision reflects a growing recognition of the critical role that water and sanitation play in the continent's development. With over 300 million Africans lacking access to safe drinking water and 700 million without adequate sanitation facilities, the implications for public health and economic growth are profound. The summit's emphasis on achieving safe sanitation systems aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 6, which calls for universal access to water and sanitation by 2030.

politics-governance · African Union Summit Prioritises Water and Sanitation for Agenda 2063

Continental Challenges Demand Urgent Action

The challenges facing Africa in terms of water and sanitation are exacerbated by rapid urbanisation, climate change, and inadequate infrastructure. According to the African Development Bank, investments in water and sanitation could yield an economic return of up to $4 for every $1 spent, highlighting the immense potential for economic growth. However, many nations continue to struggle with corruption, poor governance, and lack of political will, which hinder progress in these crucial sectors.

Health Impact: The Cost of Inaction

The lack of sufficient water and sanitation facilities has dire consequences for health. Waterborne diseases remain a leading cause of mortality in Africa, disproportionately affecting children under five. The World Health Organization estimates that inadequate sanitation contributes to the deaths of over 280,000 children annually. By prioritising safe sanitation, the African Union aims to improve health outcomes and reduce the economic burden of disease on families and governments alike.

Nigeria's Role in Achieving Sanitation Goals

As one of Africa's largest economies, Nigeria plays a pivotal role in the continent's water and sanitation agenda. The Nigerian government has committed to the National Water Supply and Sanitation Policy, which aims to provide universal access to safe drinking water and sanitation by 2030. However, significant challenges remain, including inadequate infrastructure and funding. The recent focus on achieving safe sanitation systems offers Nigeria an opportunity to attract investment and collaboration from international partners and NGOs to bolster its efforts.

Future Prospects: What Lies Ahead for Africa?

The decision to elevate water and sanitation at the African Union Summit is a pivotal moment that could reshape Africa's development landscape. As countries begin to implement strategies to improve these essential services, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how this impacts economic growth, governance, and public health across the continent. The upcoming UN Water Conference in March 2024 will further provide a platform for African leaders to share best practices and mobilise resources for achieving safe sanitation systems, marking a crucial step towards realising the aspirations of Agenda 2063.