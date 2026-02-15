Ghana's government has announced a landmark policy that will eliminate tuition fees for students enrolled in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programmes at all public universities, beginning in the 2025–2026 academic year.

President John Mahama made the announcement during a nationally televised address from the University of Ghana in Legon, describing the initiative as "the most significant investment in human capital since independence."

The scheme, estimated to cost 1.2 billion cedis annually, will be financed through a new digital services levy and a reallocation of the country's oil revenue stabilisation fund. The government expects enrolment in STEM disciplines to increase by at least 40 percent within three years.

Currently, fewer than 18 percent of university students in Ghana major in STEM subjects, well below the continental average and far short of the technical workforce needed to support the country's industrialisation ambitions.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu said the policy would be accompanied by a $200 million upgrade of laboratory facilities, expanded broadband access on campuses, and partnerships with technology companies to guarantee internships and graduate placements.

Student unions praised the move but called for it to be extended to the arts, social sciences, and teacher-training colleges. "Holistic development cannot come from STEM alone," said Ghana National Union of Students President Nana Yeboah.

Neighbouring Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal are watching the programme closely, with officials in both countries indicating they may adopt similar targeted subsidies if Ghana's pilot proves successful.