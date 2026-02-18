The African Union has urged member states to strengthen cross-border agricultural cooperation as prolonged droughts and erratic rainfall continue to strain food production across the continent.

Speaking at the AU Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa, Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture Josefa Sacko outlined a five-year roadmap that prioritises drought-resistant crop varieties, regional grain reserves, and smallholder farmer support programmes.

"Climate change is no longer a future threat — it is dismantling harvests right now," Sacko told delegates from 42 member states. "We must act collectively or risk millions more falling into acute hunger."

The plan proposes allocating at least 10 percent of national budgets to agriculture, a benchmark already met by only seven AU members. It also includes provisions for digital extension services that connect farmers in remote areas to agronomists and market price data via mobile phones.

The World Food Programme estimates that 282 million people across Africa faced food insecurity in 2024, a figure officials say could worsen unless immediate investments in irrigation infrastructure and seed banks are made.

Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia have already piloted community seed vaults and early-warning drought monitoring systems, with encouraging results. The AU hopes to replicate these models continent-wide by 2028.

Civil society groups welcomed the roadmap but cautioned that financing remains the central obstacle. "Pledges without budget lines are just speeches," said Amina Diallo of the Pan-African Farmers Organisation. "We need binding commitments and independent oversight."